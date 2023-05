FIRST SATURDAY ART FAIR AT DEGALLERY

Inviting all families, artists & musicians to join us & participate in the FIRST SATURDAY ART FAIRE at DEGALLERY SQUARE from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1st Saturdays at Degallery Square, 930 N Rosemary Dr, Bryan TX. The First Saturday Art Fair is an amazing public outdoor family event at Degallery Square with live music (Professional Jazz Bend), art activities for kids (crafting/painting table) Art vendors, and Artists demo!

10:00 am -4:00 pm Art Fair with Vendors and Crafting Activities for Kids.

11:00 am -3:00 pm Live Jazz Music

11:00 am – 3:00 pm Food Truck

All Artworks Inside Degallery during the First Saturday Art Fair are for sale with a discount of 20% off.

If you are interested in participating, please contact us.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE REGARDLESS OF WEATHER CONDITIONS!