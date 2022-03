× Expand Art Market and event First Saturday Easter Art Fair

Inviting all families, artists, and musicians to join us and participate in the First Saturday Art Fair at Degallery Square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The First Saturday Art Fair is an amazing public outdoor family event at Degallery Square with live music (Professional Jazz Band), art activities for kids (crafting/painting table), art vendors, and artists demos.

In April Program:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Art Fair with Vendors

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Quick Drawing Art Competition for artists (You can join us and enjoy plain air event at Degallery Square)

1 to 2 p.m.: Quick Drawing Art Competition Final and Auction (you can purchase artworks by world-class artists from competition)

1 to 1 :30 p.m.: Easter Egg Hunt for kids

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live Jazz Music

6 to 9 p.m.: Open Studio with live model with a figure-drawing competition

All artworks inside Degallery during First Saturday Art Fair for sale with discount 20% off.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE REGARDLESS OF WEATHER CONDITIONS!