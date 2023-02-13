For King and Country at Reed Arena

Hailing from the land of Oz, Christian Contemporary Music duo For King And Country have taken their new homeland by storm with soaring praise anthems, emotionally charged lyrics and a reputation for theatrical, percussive and high-energy live shows that keeps their fan base growing. Brothers Joel and Luke are set to capitalize on the Grammy Award-winning success of their first album with their third studio album Burn The Ships.

Over the last few weeks, King and Country have been giving their fans everything and more. Starting with the release of Burn the Ships, which proved hard work pays off after sailing to No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The leading single 'Joy reached No. 30 on the Hot AC Chart.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, the pop-rockers are presenting their album in a unique way and doing something they've never done before. Performing in a select amount of intimate venues, they'll be fusing their new material with fresh stories and captivating set design. If the album's lead single 'Joy's' 8.2 million streams and upbeat, infectious melodies are anything to go by, For King And Country return to the road on fine form, spreading positivity and uncomplicated, satisfying music wherever they roam.