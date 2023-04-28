unnamed.jpg

Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Event

The next Bryan Animal Center's free microchip and rabies vaccination event is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. – noon, at Henderson Harbor Park!

  • First-come, first-served basis, even if pre-registered.
  • Pre-registered pets will experience expedited service.
  • Pets must be on a leash or in a crate during the event.
  • Limit four pets per household.
  • Proof of Bryan residency is required at the event (BTU bill or valid ID).

Pre-registered pets will is required by May 10. If you have any questions, call 979.209.5260.

Bryan Animal Center 2207 Finfeather Road , Bryan, Texas 77801
