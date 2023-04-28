The next Bryan Animal Center's free microchip and rabies vaccination event is Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. – noon, at Henderson Harbor Park!
- First-come, first-served basis, even if pre-registered.
- Pre-registered pets will experience expedited service.
- Pets must be on a leash or in a crate during the event.
- Limit four pets per household.
- Proof of Bryan residency is required at the event (BTU bill or valid ID).
Pre-registered pets will is required by May 10. If you have any questions, call 979.209.5260.
Info
Bryan Animal Center 2207 Finfeather Road , Bryan, Texas 77801