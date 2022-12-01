Screen Shot 2022-12-01 at 10.43.57 AM.png

Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre

by

EVERY MONDAY at 7:00pm, we host our #SINGO Music BINGO game at the gorgeous Queen Theatre!!! Lots of Prizes EVERY ROUND and it's Always #Free to Play!

You don't have to sing along, but you're gonna wanna throughout the night!

We are proud to bring game nights to their establishment and more food, drinks, and fun for our players!

It Pays to be a #KnowItAll with #AggielandTrivia powered by ChallengeEntertainment.com

#Foodies #TheQueenTheatre #Drinks #Fun #Bryan #Bingo #Singo #Texas #BingoNearMe #GameNight

Info

The Queen Theatre 110 S. Main St., Bryan, Texas
Google Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-02 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-09 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-16 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-23 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Free SINGO Music Bingo Nights at The Queen Theatre - 2023-01-30 19:00:00 ical