The City of Navasota is hosting the 4th annual Freedom Festival on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Downtown Navasota. The event will include the annual Fourth of July Parade, live music, fireworks, and family fun.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 6:00 PM at Brosig Avenue. The parade will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. Participation in the parade is free and does not require registration. Participants can begin lining up at 5:00 PM on Brosig Avenue.

The Texas Unlimited Band will take the stage outside of Navasota City Hall at 7:00 PM, and vendors will be on site for food & beverage purchase. Kids activities will also be available including a bounce house, and waterslides. The Grimes County Cornhole will also be hosting their tournament on the grounds of city hall during the event.

The event will end with fireworks at 9:30 PM at Brule Field. Fireworks can be viewed throughout town and in Downtown Navasota. Spectators are invited to stay downtown following the festivities or can begin arriving at Brule Field at 8:00 PM to observe.

This is a free, family-friendly event provided by the City of Navasota.

Thanks to our Sponsors: Republic Services, KTEX 106.1, KORA 98.3, 15 ABC-KRHD, Willy 98.7, Citizens State Bank, Macver Integral Cleaning & WC Tractor.