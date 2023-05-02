Freudian-Slip-Poster_f3c029ea6e0a37a8c726bb410078e959.jpg

Freudian Slip Improv Comedy Show

by

Texas A&M's only improv troupe is putting on their last show of the year! Join us for a night full of laughs!

Our members have spent years honing their skills to give you the funniest improvised performances your eyes have ever beheld. Our once a month shows are an hour and a half of pure gut-busting improv comedy.

Our set lists usually comprise of a heaping pile of short form improv games, a healthy serving of audience participation, and a sprinkling of long form to close out the night.

Where: Rudder Forum (located inside the Rudder Complex on campus)

When: May 5th, 2023 7:00PM

Price: $7

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/3KfDhwe

Info

Rudder Theatre 401 Joe Routt Boulevard, Bryan, Texas 77843
https://boxoffice.tamu.edu/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=8C3D300E-E6B8-4952-9B39-27A91F9CCDC1&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id=029665F7-594D-4601-9100-FCD9D3B9B1A6-9100-FCD9D3B9B1A6
