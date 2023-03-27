Friday Night Magic: COMMANDER!

COMMANDER HAS COME TO FNM!!!

$2 Entry, no rounds or pairings just play with who you want to!

PRIZES!: At event start time, half of the participants will win a Promo Pack (chosen at random)! Additionally, each time you participate in FNM Commander you'll be entered into a raffle at the end of the month! Raffle winners will get their choice of either a prize from our Prize Box OR a game of Magic with a staff member!

Game with Staff: If you win and choose to play a game with whichever staff member is up for the month you get to choose the format. If you choose Commander then you'll also be able to choose the other two players (non-staff) for your 4-player pod and the power level you wish to play at (we'll review with you). Then we'll set up the time for y'all to play in store. If a customer wins the game, that player will get $20 Store Credit!

