unnamed.jpg

Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale

by

Come help support the Bryan + College Station Public Library System as the Friends of the Library conduct their Spring 2023 Book Sale. This is a great opportunity to support the library and add some great books to your personal collection.

The book sale happens over a three-day period, Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30, with half-off discounts on books on Sunday. Shopping bags are provided for you to carry your selections.

Don’t miss this great event supporting the library system.

  • Members Only
  • April 28: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • April 29: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • General Public
  • April 29: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • April 30: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Info

library-logo-final-final-May-2010.png
Clara B. Mounce Public Library 201 East 26th Street, Bryan, Texas 77803
to
Google Calendar - Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale - 2023-04-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale - 2023-04-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale - 2023-04-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale - 2023-04-28 00:00:00 ical