Friends of the Library Spring 2023 Book Sale

Come help support the Bryan + College Station Public Library System as the Friends of the Library conduct their Spring 2023 Book Sale. This is a great opportunity to support the library and add some great books to your personal collection.

The book sale happens over a three-day period, Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30, with half-off discounts on books on Sunday. Shopping bags are provided for you to carry your selections.

Don’t miss this great event supporting the library system.

Members Only

April 28: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. April 29: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

General Public