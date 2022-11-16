This world-famous group of siblings, Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, are returning to The Barnhill Center (TBC) for the third time. They are still one of the most requested acts from our patrons.

Originally from West Texas, The Gatlins began performing together as children in church and several local television shows. Then Larry, who was the eldest, headed off to the University of Houston on a football scholarship. His degree in English became a huge benefit to his already-prolific song writing.

After Steve and Rudy's college years, the three brothers reunited in Nashville and recorded their debut album, “The Pilgrim.” At this point, some of Larry’s original songs were being recorded by other Nashville stars.

It was their third album, in early 1976, that put The Gatlin Brothers at the top of the charts with its single, "Broken Lady." This song won them a Grammy for Best Country Song. That was the same year the Gatlins were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets: $90 - $110