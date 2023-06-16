b5f3b569-06fe-d64c-252a-8e3b400e6c9c.webp

"Geode with Resin" Workshop with Master Natalya Holbrook

Make the Best Gift for Father's Day! Enjoy a 2 day workshop with artist Natalya Holbrook “Geode with Resin,” Friday, June 16, from 6 pm to 9 pm, and Sunday, June 17, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

All supplies are included.The cost for participation is $250 for 2 days.

Do you ever wish you could make a colorful Geode stone yourself? Natalya Holbrook will be glad to share this technics of beautiful geode-inspired artwork with you in her master class. Learn to make your beautiful geode with resin, stones, glitter, and many more beautiful colors.

Degallery 930 North Rosemary Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
