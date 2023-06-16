"Geode with Resin" Workshop with Master Natalya Holbrook

Make the Best Gift for Father's Day! Enjoy a 2 day workshop with artist Natalya Holbrook “Geode with Resin,” Friday, June 16, from 6 pm to 9 pm, and Sunday, June 17, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

All supplies are included.The cost for participation is $250 for 2 days.

Do you ever wish you could make a colorful Geode stone yourself? Natalya Holbrook will be glad to share this technics of beautiful geode-inspired artwork with you in her master class. Learn to make your beautiful geode with resin, stones, glitter, and many more beautiful colors.