2 days workshop with artist Natalya Holbrook “Geode with Resin,” Saturday, May 6, from 4 pm to 8 pm Sunday, May 7, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. All supplies are included. The cost for participation is $250 for 2 days Do you ever wish you can make a colorful Geode stone yourself? Natalya Holbrook will be glad to share this technics of beautiful geode-inspired artwork with you in her master class. Learn to make your beautiful geode with resin, stones, glitter, and many more beautiful colors.