The AIA Brazos Emerging Professionals’ Committee, along with the Texas A&M American Institute of Architects’ Student Chapter (AIAS), is thrilled to host this year's "AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build-Off.” This competition is for AIA Brazos Members and Affiliates only but is FREE to the public to come view the competitions and designs!

This one-day, holiday event will allow local building-industry, design, and creative professionals to show off their confectionary skills while promoting community engagement and raising funds in support of education. Teams will race to complete construction of their designs onsite before the judges choose their favorites in four categories (Best Iconic Architecture, Best Aggie-Centric, Best Holiday-Themed, Tallest Standing Structure) during the afternoon. The public is invited to watch the progress, take their kids by the Kids Build Area to decorate their own sugary creations, engage with team members to learn more about the designs, and vote for their choice in the People's Favorite category.