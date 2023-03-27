Gladiator Dash 2023

Gladiator Dash is a 3-mile obstacle-integrated mud run and the main philanthropy event of the Texas A&M men's organization, One Army. As Bryan-College Station’s original obstacle-integrated mud run, Gladiator Dash is definitely not just another 5K. With 12 different obstacles, this race will get you muddy and unleash your inner Gladiator!

Race Day includes live music, food trucks, and plenty of fun, so feel free to come early and stay late! 100% of the proceeds from Gladiator Dash benefit Still Creek Ranch, which is how you help us raise thousands for Still Creek Ranch each year!