Goat Yoga in The Yard at BigShots Golf Aggieland

Yoga, Brunch, Mimosas, Goats! Yes, you read that right!
Join us for goat yoga in the Yard hosted by Goat Yoga of South Texas followed by brunch in Anthem Kitchen + Bar!
Gather your friends and reserve your spot today!
Info
BigShots Golf 400 W Villa Maria Road, College Station, Texas 77801
https://www.sevenrooms.com/events/ahNzfnNldmVucm9vbXMtc2VjdXJlchwLEg9uaWdodGxvb3BfVmVudWUYgIDkz7rrwwsM?event_id=ahNzfnNldmVucm9vbXMtc2VjdXJlcjYLEg9uaWdodGxvb3BfVmVudWUYgIDkz7rrwwsMCxIQc3JfR2VuVmVudWVFdmVudBiP-f79IAw&fbclid=IwAR1T_MzYIZBsF4VvkQtbdwUHXtRP4SKBybql3Cg7LRx1zz5vpbQMDuYaShE