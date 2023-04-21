goat-yoga-in-the-yard-bigshots_e45adf5f6bc0c5c2a30a39868f44eab6.jpg

Goat Yoga in The Yard at BigShots Golf Aggieland

by

Yoga, Brunch, Mimosas, Goats! Yes, you read that right!

Join us for goat yoga in the Yard hosted by Goat Yoga of South Texas followed by brunch in Anthem Kitchen + Bar!

Gather your friends and reserve your spot today!

Info

BigShots Golf 400 W Villa Maria Road, College Station, Texas 77801
