God’s Work. Our Hands – A Community Worship Service

Three local congregations – Treehouse Campus Ministry, Peace Lutheran Church, and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS – are working together to bring a meaningful and powerful praise and worship experience for the whole community on Sunday, September 10th. This is a free event and all are welcome. Worship service will be held in the American Pavillion at Veteran’s Park of College Station, located at 3101 Harvey Road, at 9:30 a.m. Following the service lunch will be provided to all at no cost. In celebration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s national service day – God’s Work, Our Hands – the three churches will be participating in various service projects. Guests are simply invited to enjoy the music, the fellowship, the food, and a message of hope and the importance of taking care of each other. Save the date and join us in the park for a celebration of all God is doing in our community! For more info, contact office@oursavioursbcs.org or call 979.764.9095