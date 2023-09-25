Grammy Winners Jazz Night

CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT, voice & visual art, and SULLIVAN FORTNER, piano

Friends of Chamber Music, Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts at Texas A&M University, and Brazos Valley Jazz Society present two outstanding Jazz Grammy Award-winners, singer and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant and pianist Sullivan Fortner, on Friday, October 13 at 7 pm at Rudder Theatre in College Station. This one-night jazz show should not be missed!

A generational talent hailed by critics and admired by all types of audiences, three-times Jazz Grammy Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant is “as bright a star as they come in the jazz universe,” according to JAZZIZ Magazine. Described by the late Jessye Norman as a “unique voice supported by an intelligence and full-fledged musicality which light up every note she sings,” Salvant sensationally skyrocketed onto the jazz scene after receiving the first place in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Vocal Competition at the age of 21 and quickly earned her place in the circle of jazz celebrities since then. Her vocal style has been strongly influenced by Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, and Bessie Smith.

A talented artist, Salvant often brings her whimsical imagery onto the stage. Some of her art works will be digitally projected during the show.

In this concert, Salvant will be joined on stage by the Jazz Grammy Award-winning artist out of New Orleans, pianist, composer, and improviser Sullivan Fortner. Now based in New York, Fortner has earned recognition in multiple DownBeat Critics Poll categories, winning first place in Rising Star Piano and Rising Star Jazz Artist. His accolades include the 2015 Cole Porter Fellowship awarded by the American Pianists Association, Leonore Annenberg Arts Fellowship, the 2016 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists and, in 2020, the prestigious Shifting Foundation Grant for artistic career development, among many others.

Pre-Show Opening performance by the Brazos Valley Big Band will start at 6:15 pm in the Exhibit Hall in Rudder Complex.

BUY TICKETS at MSC Box Office, https://rb.gy/3djjw

$30 adults; $5 students; Children under the age of 6 Free

More information about artists

https://www.cecilemclorinsalvant.com

https://www.sullivanfortnermusic.com

Contact Friends of Chamber Music BCS

info@fcmtx.org

More information

fcmtx.org