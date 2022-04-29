Grand Piano: Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, Chopin
to
George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum 1000 George Bush Drive W, Bryan, Texas 77845
Jeremy Enlow-The Cliburn
Cliburn Quarterfinal Round
RACHEL CHEUNG, Audience Award-winner of 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition
Friends of Chamber Music presents pianist RACHEL CHEUNG, Audience Award-winner of 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, with the program of music by Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, and Chopin on Friday, April 29 at 7 pm at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Complex in College Station.
Concert is free and open to the public.
Livestream available with registration at fcmtx.org.