Grand Piano: Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, Chopin

Friends of Chamber Music presents pianist RACHEL CHEUNG, Audience Award-winner of 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, with the program of music by Haydn, Beethoven, Ravel, and Chopin on Friday, April 29 at 7 pm at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Complex in College Station.

Concert is free and open to the public.

Livestream available with registration at fcmtx.org.