TTCKids is back with another year of wonderful youth-driven productions! We'll be starting with a Middle School production of GUYS & DOLLS JR.

Set in Damon Runyon's New York City, this show follows Nathan Detroit as he tries to set up the biggest crap game in town, with both the authorities and his fiance of 14 years breathing down his neck. Fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, is meant to be helping Nathan, but is instead focused on chasing Sarah Brown, a straight-laced missionary.

GUYS & DOLLS JR. will take you from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but it all starts on The Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company. Get your tickets now!