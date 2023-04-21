Harmonia Stellarum Houston Performs Monteverdi’s Madrigals of War and Love

Friends of Chamber Music presents Harmonia Stellarum Houston in a free concert that will take you on unforgettable musical journey with Claudio Monteverdi's Madrigali Guerrieri et Amorosi (Madrigals of War and Love) for vocal ensemble, violins, gamba, theorbo, and harpsichord on Saturday, April 22 at 5 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy).

From the stirring battle cries of the "Guerrieri" section to the tender love songs of the "Amorosi," get ready to be amazed by the full range of human emotions expressed through exquisite sonic colors of Baroque music.

Experience the passion and intensity of these powerful madrigals performed by a world-class ensemble of singers and musicians on period instruments. Inspirational, entertaining, and skillfully coordinated with commentaries by the world-renowned expert on early music, conductor and harpsichordist Mario Aschauer, this concert is not to be missed!