1tnAiZHc.jpg

Harmonia Stellarum Houston Performs Monteverdi’s Madrigals of War and Love

Friends of Chamber Music presents Harmonia Stellarum Houston in free concert that will take you on unforgettable musical journey with Claudio Monteverdi's Madrigali Guerrieri et Amorosi (Madrigals of War and Love). From the stirring battle cries of the "Guerrieri" section to the tender love songs of the "Amorosi," this concert promises to amaze you with the full range of human emotions expressed through exquisite sonic colors of Baroque music.

Experience the passion and intensity of these powerful madrigals performed by a world-class ensemble of singers and musicians on period instruments. Inspirational, entertaining, and skillfully coordinated with commentaries by the world-renowned expert on early music, conductor and harpsichordist Mario Aschauer, this concert is not to be missed.

Info

First Presbyterian Church 1100 Carter Creek Parkway, Bryan, Texas 77802
Art, Family-friendly, Live Music
