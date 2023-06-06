Harvest Festival: Grande Finale Gala

This elegant evening event raises a toast to a successful Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Bryan Estate. Enjoy this fine menu presented by the Vintage House Chef. Our Winemaker will introduce each wine and walk you through the pairings. Guests will also have the privilege of having the "first-taste" of new release wines.

We will officially unveil the winning artwork from our Texas Artist Wine Label Competition that was voted on at our Wine & Roses Festival earlier in the year.

This year's theme is 'Come Experience the Spirit of Harvest.' Dress to match in luscious red, jewel green, and white linen. Cocktail attire is encouraged!