History AAR with Tara Ross

Have you wondered if we still need the Electoral College? Join us on Oct 10 at 11:30 AM for a History AAR (After Action Review) with Tara Ross to learn why the Electoral College is still important and relevant today!

The day will start with a sandwich-style lunch followed by Tara Ross’s Presentation with a Q & A. All attendees are welcome to tour the museum after the History AAR.

Price: Adult $20, Children (age 5-17) $12

(includes lunch, the presentation and admission to the museum)

Tara Ross is nationally recognized for her expertise on the Electoral College. She is the author of Why We Need the Electoral College (2019) and multiple other books about the Electoral College.

Tara often appears as a guest on various talk shows nationwide and regularly addresses civic, university, and legal audiences. She’s contributed to many prominent law reviews and newspapers and has addressed audiences at institutions such as the Cooper Union, Brown University, the Dole Institute of Politics, and Mount Vernon.

Tara is a retired lawyer and a former Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Review of Law & Politics. She obtained her B.A. from Rice University and her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.