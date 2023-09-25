History in Motion 2023

Tanks, Tanks, Tanks! Hear the rumble of historic tanks, vehicles, and boom of artillery at the Museum of the American G.I.’s “History in Motion” on November 4th and 5th! Feel the ground shake as the tanks, vehicles, and artillery take to the arena in a fantastic display of historic military might! At the Museum of the American G.I., you will see one of the finest collections of pristinely restored vehicles in the South!

This action-packed weekend has fun activities for the entire family! There will be vehicle and weapon demonstrations throughout the day. In between the demonstrations, you can see historic military vehicles up close or take a ride in a WWII tank or Half-Track!

Gates open at 9:00 AM on both days. Saturday hours will be 10 AM – 4 PM and Sunday hours will be 10 AM to 3 PM. Free Parking on-site! Upon entering the museum property, you will ride in a WWII 2 1/2 ton CCKW or modern HUMVEE to the demonstration fields where all the activities will occur.

Come early and stay all day! You will not want to miss anything. Food vendors will be on-site to make sure no one goes hungry! On Saturday, you can eat your fill of Chick-fil-A. Then on Sunday, everyone’s favorite Big Dawg Barbecue will be on-site so you can get your BBQ fill. Of course, you will want to quench your thirst and cool off with Kona Ice!