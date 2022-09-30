In search of some last minute Christmas gifts? Join us at Century Square on Sunday, December 18th from 11-3 p.m. for a Holiday Artisan Market on The Green. From handmade soaps, to holiday décor and more, we've got it all!

The event and parking is FREE to the public, so grab the whole family and head over to Century Square to support local Artisans in the Brazos Valley, and grab a bite to eat at one of the restaurants while you're there!