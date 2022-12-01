Have fun while participating in this bilingual Storytime party with Santa. A playful program with storytelling, songs, crafts,snacks and free book for each child! Many surprises for children 0-9 yrs.

Holiday Storytime Party! Sun Dec 18th 2:00pm - 4:00pm Ringer College Station Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, College Station.

This free event is sponsored by Brazos Valley Literacy Coalition and ChildreNiños Bilingual Education.

Holiday Bilingual Storytime and songs! Please join us for a free event for the family! No registration needed. Santa, free book, snack, and art and crafts. Evnto gratis para las familias! Cuento, libro gratis para cada niño, Santa, merienda. Sorpresas para ninos de 0-9 años!