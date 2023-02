Join us at Northgate for the annual Farmers + Artisan Market on Sunday, April 16th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Farmers and artisans from the Brazos Valley will sell their homegrown produce and handcrafted goods along the Patricia Street Promenade and College Main. Admission is free.

While you're there, grab a bite to eat from a food truck or Northgate eatery!

More information coming soon!