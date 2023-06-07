Join the Bryan ISD Education Foundation on Saturday, August 19th at Legends Event Center for the First Annual Hometown Reunion! Live music featuring Steve Wariner will be accompanied by food, dancing, an auction and more. All proceeds from this event will benefit Bryan ISD educators. Purchase tickets today to join the fun!

General admission tickets are $50 and tables start at $2500. Partnering with the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD Administration, proceeds from the event will benefit the Bryan ISD Education Foundation and funding for Bryan ISD teachers.