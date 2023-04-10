Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art

In this stunning exhibit, visitors will experience works of art by combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. Displayed in the Fidelity Gallery, the selected pieces include works on canvas and sculptures.

Honor, Courage and Commitment gives its audience a glimpse into the realities of combat as experienced by artists represented in the exhibition. Visitors can explore what service means for each artist though personal statements included with each piece of art.

This exhibition, largely comprised of pieces from the inaugural Combat Art Gallery collection at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, explores three themes: Every Clime and Place, which illustrates the Corps’ ability to respond rapidly to any location; No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy which portrays Marines capable of fighting the enemy but also delivering aid to those in need; and The Price, which provides a glimpse into the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and their families. Join us May 26 to September 4, 2023, to view aspects of combat through the eyes of the artists who experienced it first hand.