Hooks & The Huckleberries Live at The Palace Theater

Come join us on Friday, September 29th for a night of great music featuring Hooks & The Huckleberries!

Hooks & The Huckleberries are on a hellbent tear to greatness. Their cross-genre concoction of Americana, Country, and fierce rock roots delivers fans a soulful, magnetic, and boot-stomping good time. Fabled frontman and rebel son-of-a-preacher, Adam Hooks leads the four-man show from the gritty high deserts of New Mexico, whose poetic performances have earned them reverence from a growing and eclectic fanbase through the band’s relentless efforts on the road. The doors open at 7 PM, our opener will start the night off at 7:30, and Hooks and The Huckleberries will take the stage at 8:30 PM!

Tickets to the show are only $10 at the door! We'll see you there!