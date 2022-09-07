Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event for the residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon Counties. BRING your household paints, thinners, batteries, computers/electronics, old medications, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE: tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers. COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NEW & USED children's books and blankets will be collected to help our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more information about Books and A Blanket, visit www.bookandablanket.com. Event Location: TAMU University Services Building Parking Lot (Old TI Road). Event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (next to Veteran's Park). Please visit www.twinoakshhw.com to view a complete list of accepted/prohibited materials and a map to the event location.