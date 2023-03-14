Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event to residents of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.

Visit this rain or shine event to dispose of your household paints, thinners, batteries, computers/electronics, old medications, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze and more!

We are also accepting NEW & USED children's books and blankets for our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more information about Books and A Blanket, go to www.booksandablanket.com.

The event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (between Veteran's Park & Copperfield Drive).

Visit www.twinoakshhw.com for a detailed list of accepted materials and directions to the event location.

Items that will NOT be accepted include: tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers.

**NO COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL BE ACCEPTED**