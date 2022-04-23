Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
to
TAMU University Services Building (Old TI Road) Old TI Road, College Station, Texas 77845
BVSWMA, Inc.
Twin Oaks Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event to the residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon Counties.
BRING your household paints, thinners, batteries, computers/electronics, old medications, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze.
ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE: tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers. NO COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL BE ACCEPTED.
We are also accepting NEW & USED children's books and blankets to help our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more information about Books and A Blanket, visit www.bookandablanket.com
The event is located at the TAMU University Services Building Parking Lot (Old TI Road). Event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (next to Veteran's Park).
Visit twinoakshhw.com for complete details.