× Expand BVSWMA, Inc. Twin Oaks Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event to the residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon Counties.

BRING your household paints, thinners, batteries, computers/electronics, old medications, lawn pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze.

ITEMS THAT WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED INCLUDE: tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers. NO COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL BE ACCEPTED.

We are also accepting NEW & USED children's books and blankets to help our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more information about Books and A Blanket, visit www.bookandablanket.com

The event is located at the TAMU University Services Building Parking Lot (Old TI Road). Event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (next to Veteran's Park).

Visit twinoakshhw.com for complete details.