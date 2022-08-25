Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 11.27.44 AM.png

Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event & Book Drive

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste & Computer Collection Event is a FREE event to the residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon Counties. Items that will NOT be accepted include: tires, freon-containing units, ammunition, radio-active waste, 55-gallon quantities, medical sharps, empty paint/chemical containers.

**NO COMMERCIAL GENERATED WASTES WILL BE ACCEPTED**

We are also accepting NEW & USED children's books and blankets to help our friends at Books & A Blanket. For more info. about Books and A Blanket, visit www.bookandablanket.com. The event entrance is on Harvey RD/HWY 30 (between Veteran's Park & Copperfield Drive).

TAMU University Services Building (Old TI Road) Old TI Road, College Station, Texas 77845
to
