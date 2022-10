On Saturday, December 10th from 4-8 p.m., join us on Northgate for Howdy Holly-Days, a family-friendly, sip-and-shop event.

Enjoy snow, shopping from local vendors, carolers, live entertainment, and holiday-themed drinks! Admission is FREE!

FREE parking will be available in the Northgate Parking Garage and Surface Lot in front of the Dixie Chicken until 9pm.