Inspiratio! @ Plass Recital Series

After a decade, Aggieland-native pianist Thomas Fedorchik returns to Bryan-College Station to give a once-in-a-lifetime performance of "Inspiratio!", featuring dazzling classical masterworks, vibrant snapshots from his debut album, and a few creative surprises, tightly packed into a single, powerful solo recital. Experience the breath of inspiration on Sunday, 8 October 2023, from 2:00p-2:50p, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

This event is FREE and open to the public.