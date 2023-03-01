Introduction to watercolor landscapes workshop with award-winning artist Charles Wallis

During this one day workshop, you learn the basic watercolor techniques of wet-on-wet, blending, color matching, and dry brush. You will create two watercolor landscapes during class with one in black and white to practice the techniques and then one in color after the lunch break. The supplies you will need are a one-inch and a number six watercolor brush, a regular kitchen sponge, a container for water plus Hansa Yellow, Phthalocyanine Blue (not red shade), Quinacridone Rose, Titanium White, and Paynes Gray or Neutral Tint. At least three sheets of 140lb (300gm) cold press paper at 12”X16”.