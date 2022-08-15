Job Fair Hosted by Century Square

CENTURY SQUARE TO HOST SUMMER JOB FAIR

College Station Residents and Students Invited to Explore Exciting Career OpportunitiesWHAT: Jobseekers are invited to kickstart their career this summer at Century Square’s first JobFair! On August 15 from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. in The George Hotel, attendees will be greeted by various retailers, restaurants, and businesses who will be eager to hire and match applicants to the perfect position.Prospective candidates can explore both part-time and full-time opportunities available at a variety of Century Square’s unique retail, dining, and entertainment businesses including: Apricot Lane, Blaze Pizza, Cavalry Court, Galleria Spa Salon Boutique, Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina, Kendra Scott, PORTERS Dining + Butcher, Star Cinema Grill, Sweet Paris Crêperie &; Café The George Hotel. Job fair guests are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes as they will have the opportunity to participate in on-site applications and interviews during the event. Business casual dress code is recommended but not required and there is no preregistration necessary. The Workforce Solutions Business Services team will be available to support jobseekers and answer any questions.WHEN: Monday, August 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.WHERE: Century Square – The George Hotel 175 Century Square DriveCollege Station, TX 77840 MORE To learn more about Century Square and the job fair, please visit century-square.comINFO: or call 979.559.9380.