Jomo & The Possum Posse

Jomo and the Possum Posse entertain with a mix of Country/Roots, Honky Tonk and Rock ‘n Roll – all with a humorous Americana flavor.

These Austin-based musicians/comedians are known for their unique brand of original musical storytelling. Each song tells a story, and most are funny stories.

The band is led by Jomo Edwards from West Texas, and his award-wining lyrics tend to skate the line between the cynical and the arcane.

Some of their song titles give you the picture: “Battered Husband Blues,” “Annie Is A Chicken Now,” “High Grounds Coffee Shop,” and “The Real Housewives of the West of Us,” are just a few.

Tickets: $30-0$45