June High Tea at the Hilton

Sip, Savor, and Socialize: Join Us for High Tea at Hilton College Station!

Indulge in an afternoon of elegance and refinement at Hilton College Station's High Tea Event on June 22! Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a memorable way to spend an afternoon, our High Tea Event promises an experience of unparalleled sophistication and charm.

Highlights Include:

• A selection of premium teas

• Scrumptious finger sandwiches

• Decadent desserts and sweet delicacies

• Specialty cocktails

Spoil yourself by completing your High Tea Experience with a glass of Prosecco, sparkling wine, or one of our special High Tea Cocktails to round out your afternoon. Reserve your seat today and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of indulgence!

There will be two seatings: 12:00P and 3:00P | Reservations are required.

$35.00 Per Adult; $25.00 Per Child

Please call 979-693-7500 to make your reservation.