Visit The Brazos Valley African American Museum Monday, June 19 from 12PM - 5PM to celebrate and learn more about the history of Juneteenth. The museum will be featuring:

- An Emancipation Exhibit

- Showings of film "Juneteenth a Celebration of Freedom" & Discussion at 1:00PM and 3:00PM

- Education on the Museum's Genealogy Family History Search Program at 1:30PM