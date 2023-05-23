Juneteenth Celebration at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Join us in celebrating Juneteenth with award-winning storyteller, Toni Simmons. Come explore the tradition of dancing in African American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation. We honor Juneteenth as a reminder of June 19, 1865, when Union Soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were free.

SCHEDULE:

Freedom Walk | 9:00AM - 10:00AM

- Annual Freedom Walk begins at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ends at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

Juneteenth Storytelling | 10:30AM - 11:30AM

- Experience stories, songs, and dances with Toni Simmons at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center

Pizza | 11:30AM