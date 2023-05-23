Juneteenth Parade

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage And Cultural Society is excited to invite the community & visitors to their annual Juneteenth celebration taking place in Bryan, Texas. Join us in celebrating the holiday with reflection, festivities, food, music & more!
• Gospel Festival: June 15, 6:00PM - 7:30PM
600 North Randolph Avenue Bryan, TX 77803
• Parade: June 17, 10:00AM
750 Bruin Trace Bryan, TX 77803
• Celebration In The Park: June 17, 12:00PM - 3:00PM
129 Moss Street Bryan, TX 77803
• Blues Fest: June 17, 6:00PM - 10:00PM
500 North Main Street Bryan, TX 77803