Juneteenth Parade

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage And Cultural Society is excited to invite the community & visitors to their annual Juneteenth celebration taking place in Bryan, Texas. Join us in celebrating the holiday with reflection, festivities, food, music & more!

• Gospel Festival: June 15, 6:00PM - 7:30PM

600 North Randolph Avenue Bryan, TX 77803

• Parade: June 17, 10:00AM

750 Bruin Trace Bryan, TX 77803

• Celebration In The Park: June 17, 12:00PM - 3:00PM

129 Moss Street Bryan, TX 77803

• Blues Fest: June 17, 6:00PM - 10:00PM

500 North Main Street Bryan, TX 77803