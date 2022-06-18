Juneteenth Parade & Blues Fest

to

Downtown Bryan Bryan, Texas

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society is excited to invite the community and visitors to their annual Juneteenth celebration taking place in Bryan, Texas. Join them in celebrating the holiday with reflection, festivities, food, music, and more!

• Gospel Festival: June 16, 6:00PM - 7:30PM

• Parade: June 18, 10:00AM

• Celebration In The Park: June 18, 12:00PM - 3:00PM

• Blues Fest: June 18, 6:00PM - 10:00PM

Info

