T﻿he P. A. Smith Hotel's 2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Experience is coming down the stretch! Don your fat hats and fancy pants , grab your Southern Belle or gentleman and join us with LIVE music, LIVE races on our supersized screens and lots of food and drink! Derby traditions will be galloping throughout the evening, and your ticket includes a full derby menu (prepared by Red Board Tavern & Table's executive chef) with 2 drink tickets. Experience mint juleps, chances to WIN BIG, live music, photo booths, dancing and more. Our live artist will be returning to paint the event as it happens then live auction off the one-of-a-kind art! Come enjoy this run for the roses then trot on up to Hamer's Speakeasy for a celebratory nightcap. Don't miss it!! Seats are limited to 110.

P.A. Smith Hotel 111 S Railroad Street Navasota Texas www.thesmithhotel.com