Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 1.05.08 PM.png

Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station

by

Join us at Aggieland Outfitters from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, November 12th as we celebrate the opening weekend of Santa's Wonderland and kick off the holiday season here in College Station!

Over 20 vendors will be located inside Aggieland Outfitters selling Christmas-themed items, and the new Christmas in College Station ornament will be available for purchase. Come enjoy live music from two local artists, check out Aggie-themed merchandise, holiday deals and specials, refreshments, and more!

Info

Aggieland Outfitters 303 University Dr E, College Station, Texas 77840
Family-friendly
979-703-1848
to
Google Calendar - Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station - 2022-11-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station - 2022-11-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station - 2022-11-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station - 2022-11-12 11:00:00 ical