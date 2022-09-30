Kick-Off to Christmas in College Station

Join us at Aggieland Outfitters from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, November 12th as we celebrate the opening weekend of Santa's Wonderland and kick off the holiday season here in College Station!

Over 20 vendors will be located inside Aggieland Outfitters selling Christmas-themed items, and the new Christmas in College Station ornament will be available for purchase. Come enjoy live music from two local artists, check out Aggie-themed merchandise, holiday deals and specials, refreshments, and more!