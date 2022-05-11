278480767_293067989672134_7956039230309369131_n.jpg

Kid Fish Navasota 2022

Bring your fishermen and fisherwomen out to the annual Kid Fish on Saturday, May 14th at Patout Pond!

Registration is free and begins at 8 a.m. on the day. Thank you to the Kid Fish Foundation, Navasota Noon Lions Club, Republic Services, and Navasota Kiwanis Club for making Kid Fish possible. Kid Fish will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The first 100 registrants will receive a free Navasota Kid Fish t-shirt. Kid Fish Foundation will provide fishing equipment. Staff and volunteers will help with knot tying, casting, and fish identification.

Trophies will be provided for the winners of each age category.

