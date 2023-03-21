StageCenter Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s King Lear, April 13th-29th at 7:30 pm with a 2pm matinee on April 23rd. Directed by Kathryn Sutton, William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy gets a fresh update at StageCenter Community Theatre. King Lear decides to divide his kingdom among his three daughters. Two of them flatter him with false praise and the third one, who truly loves him, does not impress him with her words. Lear banishes her and divides his kingdom between the other two daughters, each of whom rejects him when he visits them at their homes. Driven to madness, civil war and insurrection are the inevitable results of Lear’s vanity and stubbornness.