Lamborghini Car Show @ The P.A. Smith Hotel

Attention all car enthusiasts! The P.A. Smith Hotel in Navasota is hosting its first Lamborghini Car Show! With Special Guest, Valentino Balboni, the former chief test driver of Lamborghini. Register online to become a VIP for the Lamborghini Car show. VIP pass includes a BBQ lunch, Wine Tasting, and of course, a meet greet with Lamborghini drivers and the one and only Valentino Balboni! April 23rd from 12 to 3pm. Lamborghini’s, wine tasting, and BBQ. Come meet Valentino Balboni! Register today at TheSmithNavasota.Com! Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this special event. April 23rd at the PA Smith. Limited Tickets available.