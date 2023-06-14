Lanterns & Legends: Faces Behind the Facades (live theater by Navasota Theatre Alliance)

Lanterns & Legends: Faces Behind the Facades

Written by Gary & Mavis Anderson, Mark Taylor

Directed by Joyce Yorek

Performance Dates: Oct 26-29, 2023

This annual NTA production showcases historical Navasotans from our city’s colorful history. This year’s theme, Faces Behind the Facades, will look at the different names that are etched in stone on the buildings you see in Historic Downtown Navasota. Names like Chinski, Ketchum, Lott, Miller, Nemir, Patout, Bookman, and Craig. We drive by these names on buildings every day, and now you’ll get to know the faces behind the facades! This Sunday matinee performance will be held at the NTA theater on Washington Ave.